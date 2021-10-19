Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock revealed to Teesside Live that his side did try and sign Robbie Brady, prior to the Republic of Ireland midfielder making the switch to Championship rivals Bournemouth.

Middlesbrough had been on the look out for ‘left-sided players’, especially someone who can cover at left-back when needed. Marc Bola is the club’s only left-back, after allowing Marvin Johnson to be released and Hayden Coulson and Jack Robinson to leave on loan.

Neil Warnock admitted the club was searching the free agent market and had identified Robbie Brady as a potential new signing.

The 29-year-old left Premier League side Burnley in the summer after four years at Turf Moor. During his time at the Clarets he played 87 times in all competitions, scoring six goals and registering nine assists.

He is versatile and can play at left-back, left wing-back or left-midfield or left-wing.

The Boro boss revealed he wanted Brady at the club, but said that wages proved to be the stumbling block.

“I would have liked to have brought Robbie Brady in if I’m honest. I think everybody knows that,” he said.

“We did speak to him. He came up here and what have you, but unfortunately we couldn’t get it over the line and I see he’s now signed for Bournemouth.

“We talked with him, but we couldn’t get anywhere near what he’s offered at Bournemouth because they have the parachute payments.”

Thoughts

Middlesbrough would have greatly benefitted from Brady signing for the club. Not only would they be getting a regular international who has played at the highest level for a number of years, but it would help them plug gaps in their personnel.

There is still a chance Boro will still be looking into the free agent market to find cover in defence, but Warnock may have to last until January with what he’s got at his disposal at the moment.