Derby County welcome Luton Town in the Championship this evening, as Wayne Rooney’s side look to maintain a run of three games unbeaten in the league.

The Rams sit rock-bottom of the Championship table after their 12-point deduction but face an inconsistent Luton Town side who find themselves in 10th.

Team news

The most pressing injury concern for Rooney right now is the situation with Sam Baldock. He suffered a broken nose in the draw at Deepdale but his manager couldn’t out a time frame on his return to action.

Elsewhere, Krystian Bielik (knee) remains on his road to recovery and so too does youngster Kornell McDonald (hamstring).

Nathan Byrne is available for selection after serving his one-match suspension.

Allsop

Buchanan

Davies

Jagielka

Byrne

Shinnie

Bird

Lawrence

Morrison

Knight

Kazim-Richards

Expect Byrne to return to his usual right-back spot in place of Festy Ebosele. Elsewhere, Allsop has kept three clean sheets since his return to the starting XI and so he should keep his place in the side.

Rooney has a very tight-knit squad this season and so changes are likely to be few and far between – with Baldock looking doubtful, Colin Kazim-Richards could come in for his first start since his return to action.

It promises to be an entertaining lash at Pride Park tonight, with Derby County needing six points as it stands to break out of the drop zone.