Nottingham Forest travel to Bristol City in the Championship on Tuesday evening.

Nottingham Forest head to Ashton Gate in the Championship tonight, as Steve Cooper’s side look to build on a run of three-straight wins under the former Swansea City boss.

The Reds have climbed up into 16th-place of the table after Chris Hughton’s departure but face a Bristol City side who’ve proved strong under Nigel Pearson, sitting in 11th-place of the table ahead of tonight’s game.

Team news

Cooper still has some injuries to contend with among his Nottingham Forest squad.

Jordan Osei-Tutu (hamstring) remains at parent club Arsenal but is reportedly close to a return to action.

Elsewhere, Loic Mbe Soh (thigh) faces several weeks out, Rodrigo Ely faces a short stint on the sidelines with a minor ankle injury and both Mohamed Drager and Braian Ojeda conitnue to work towards match fitness.

Predicted XI

Samba

Lowe

McKenna

Figueiredo

Worrall

Spence

Yates

Garner

Johnson

Zinckernagel

Grabban

Cooper should name a largely unchanged side from the one that beat Blackpool 2-1 last weekend. Expect James Garner to make his return to the starting XI following after coming off the bench last time out, following his return from international duty – he’ll likely replace Jack Colback in the middle.

Forest have looked a really potent side since Cooper’s arrival. They have some fine attacking players in their ranks in Brennan Johnson and Philip Zinckernagel going forward, with Lewis Grabban also rediscovering his scoring touch.

But they face another tough assignment in Bristol City tonight, and which way this game will go in anyone’s guess.