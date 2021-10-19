QPR host Blackburn Rovers in the Championship on Tuesday evening.

QPR welcome Blackburn Rovers to west London tonight, as the R’s look to bounce back from a 4-1 defeat at neighbours Fulham over the weekend.

Mark Warburton’s side go into tonight’s game in 8th-place of the Championship table – a point and a place ahead of Tony Mowbray’s Rovers who’ve enjoyed a strong start to the campaign.

Team news

Charlie Owens remains a long-term absentee for QPR with a knee injury. Both Sam Field (knee) and Lee Wallace (hamstring) remain sidelined but Warburton revealed this week that both are ‘two to three weeks away’ from a return to action.

Predicted XI

Dieng

McCallum

Barbet

De Wijs

Dickie

Odubajo

Johansen

Amos

Willock

Chair

Dykes

There were some poor performances in the defeat to Fulham, particularly in the middle of the park. QPR haven’t been as solid in the middle this time round and so Warburton could hand Luke Amos his first start since his return from injury in place of Dom Ball in the middle.

Elsewhere, Seny Dieng has been coming under scrutiny but expect Warburton to keep the faith in him, whilst Lyndon Dykes could easily start over Charlie Austin following his goal off the bench v Fulham.