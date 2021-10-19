Carlisle United new boy Mark Howard has thanked Wigan Athletic for letting him train with them over recent times.

The goalkeeper spent five weeks with the Latics to keep his fitness levels up.

Howard, who is 35-years-old, was released by Scunthorpe United at the end of last season.

He became a free agent at the end of June and was waiting for the right opportunity to get back into the game.

Carlisle swooped to sign him last week to bolster their goalkeeping department and Howard decided to make the move to the League Two side.

‘Massive favour’…

He has praised Wigan for their help over recent weeks, as per a report by the News and Star: “I’ve been in training with Wigan for five weeks so I felt ready to go.

“They’ve done me a massive favour by letting me train and keep myself ready and sharp. I probably owe them all a bottle of wine when I next see them and I appreciate everything they’ve done for me.”

Howard was training with the Latics alongside Ben Amos and youngster Sam Tickle whilst their second choice ‘keeper Jamie Jones recovered from injury.

New home

Howard was thrown straight into his debut for Carlisle this past weekend in their 1-0 defeat to Tranmere Rovers at Brunton Park.

The manager-less Cumbrians are back in action this evening away at Newport County.

They have a very experienced stopper between the sticks playing for them now and will be hoping his influence can help them rise up the table over the winter period.