Doncaster Rovers duo Fejiri Okenabirhie and Cameron John will be out until November.

Doncaster Rovers will have to wait until next month until the pair are fit to play again, as per a report by the Doncaster Free Press.

Richie Wellens’ side are back in action this evening against Gillingham as they as they look to bounce back from their 2-0 defeat to Wycombe Wanderers last time out.

Jon Taylor made his return against the Chairboys but is expected to sit out this evening against the Gills.

However, Manchester United loanee Ethan Galbraith may well be fit for tonight.

Okenabirhie’s situation

The attacker’s absence has been missed over recent times.

He scored 14 goals in all competitions last term but is yet to play so far this season.

The former Shrewsbury Town man had a problem with his foot over pre-season and has since picked up an achilles injury.

Getting him back on the pitch in November will be a big boost to the Yorkshire side as they head into the winter period.

John’s situation

He has only made four league appearances this season.

The ex-Wolves defender was a key player last term and played 38 times in all competitions.

Doncaster need him back in their defence to help them rise out of the relegation zone but the club aren’t rushing him back in.