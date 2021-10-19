Shrewsbury Town will be without Josh Vela and Luke Leahy this evening.

Shrewsbury Town take on Oxford United at the Kassam Stadium but could be without a couple of their key first-team players, as detailed in a report by the Shropshire Star.

Still not 100%

Vela has been out with a knee injury that he sustained in a league fixture against AFC Wimbledon at the end of last month.

He hasn’t been risked since then and is still on the road to recovery.

Suspended

Leahy is suspended for the trip to Oxfordshire this evening which is a blow for Steve Cotterill’s side.

The left-back has been a regular so far this season following his summer switch from Bristol Rovers.

He picked up his fifth yellow card of the campaign in the 1-0 win over MK Dons last time out.

Other team news

Aaron Pierre and George Nurse also said to be doubts for Shrewsbury and the club will make checks on the duo prior to the game tonight.

Big win on Saturday

The Shrews saw off MK Dons this past weekend in what was a big result for them and they will be eager to build on that against the U’s.

Cotterill’s men have had a tough start to the campaign and are currently sat in 21st place.

A win this evening could see them rise out of the relegation zone.