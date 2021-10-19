Bristol Rovers are yet to open contract talks with any of their players, as per a report by Bristol Live.

Bristol Rovers have a large portion of their squad who are in the final 12 months of their deals.

This includes the likes of Sam Nicholson, Cian Harries, Antony Evans and Alex Rodman.

Summer signings such as Paul Coutts, Glenn Whelan, Mark Hughes and Brett Pitman also only penned one-year contracts.

Not yet

Bristol Rovers boss, Joey Barton, has said: “At this moment in time we’ve got to get the team that is under contract firing because there is no longevity in this game if you don’t get results

“It’s only a couple of weeks ago that you’re feeling the pressure and the squeeze yourself, so what is going to happen next summer is not really a massive priority at this moment in time.”

Read: Released Bristol Rovers man signs for new club

He added: “The sooner everything settles down at the football club, the sooner we get absolutely clear direction – I think that comes from the CEO and I think that comes from the director of football, and I use that word loosely, I think it comes from those directions.

“At this moment in time, we’re focused on getting results and performances, and in the coming weeks and months those conversations will start to take place.”

Process to start over the coming months

Barton hints that the club will start addressing contract situations over the coming months.

Players will have to earn their long-term futures at the Memorial Ground over this next section of the season.

Season so far

Bristol Rovers were relegated from League One last term and have started life back in League Two pretty slowly.

They are currently sat in 16th place after four wins from 12 games.

Next up for the Gas an away trip to Colchester United this evening.