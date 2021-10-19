The west London football scene is growing in stature and support with every season, but how do the likes of QPR and Fulham compare in terms of attendance?

Both Fulham and QPR are chasing a spot in the top-six this season. Both met at the weekend as well – QPR made the short journey over to Craven Cottage but would be humbled 4-1 on the day.

Craven Cottage has been undergoing a redevelopment of their Riverside stand for a while now. The redeveloped stand will seat close to 9,000 supporters and despite having only three functioning stands at the moment, Fulham boast one of the highest average home attendances in the Championship with an average 16,810 attending each home game.

A report from Hartlepool Mail has revealed each Championship club’s average home attendance and interestingly, QPR are some way behind Fulham with an average home attendance of 13,931.

The R’s have had stadium plans of their own for some time but they remain at their historically-named Loftus Road stadium.

Meanwhile, Brentford broke into the Premier League ahead of this season, adorning their brand new Griffin Park Community Stadium with top flight football.

They’ve been a welcome addition to the top flight and according to footballwebpages, they have an average home attendance of 16,703 so far this season (league fixtures only).

Chelsea are of course well above and beyond any of QPR, Fulham and Brentford in terms of attendance and much more. But the football scene in the area is certainly growing with every season – next season we could have even more west London sides playing in the English top flight.