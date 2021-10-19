Sheffield United manager Slavisa Jokanovic insists that he hasn’t had any dialogue with Wolves regarding the future of Morgan Gibbs-White.

Gibbs-White, 21, joined Sheffield United on a season-long loan from Wolves in the summer.

The Englishman has since scored three goals and grabbed two assists in his seven Championship appearances for the Blades, who’ve undoubtedly struggled so far this term.

They sit in 13th-place of the table after an impressive weekend win over Stoke City.

January is fast approaching and for Jokanovic, he’ll no doubt have fears over Wolves recalling Gibbs-White as they did during his loan spell with Swansea City last season.

Speaking to Yorkshire Live about the situation, the Serb said:

“I haven’t had any conversation with Wolves.

“We haven’t had any contact… It is my wish for to continue working with this player. It’s difficult to see that they would recall him after one month because he played a few good games for us.

“I can’t give you an exact answer, you’d have to ask the player what he’d prefer. I believe he would prefer to play with us than be on the bench for Wolves.”

Before this month, Wolves too were struggling with league duties – they’ve since won their last three in the Premier League to climb up to 10th-place under manager Bruno Lage.

So whether or not they’ll have a need to recall Gibbs-White in January remains to be seen. For Sheffield United though, losing the player midway through the season would be a real blow but Jokanovic seems confident that Gibbs-White wants to remain in South Yorkshire.

Up next for the Blades is the visit of Millwall in the Championship on Tuesday evening.