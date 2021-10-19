Derby County boss Wayne Rooney is on the shortlist to replace Steve Bruce at Newcastle United.

Reports claim that Rooney is a shock candidate to replace Bruce at Newcastle United following the Magpies’ Saudi Arabian takeover.

The former Manchester United defender has been coming under some scathing criticism of late, with his side sat in 19th-place of the Premier League table having not won a single game in all competitions this season.

But former Manchester United striker Rooney has impressed – his Derby County side sit bottom of the Championship table owing to a 12-point deduction, but he’s earned a lot of praise this season for the way he’s handled the situation at Pride Park.

Rooney’s Rams

Last season was a turbulent one for Rooney – he too was coming under criticism for the way his side were performing but they eventually steered clear of relegation, surviving the drop by a point and a place.

The summer just gone proved to be a contested one as well. Derby were operating under some strict transfer restrictions but Rooney and his recruitment team managed to bring in some worthwhile names in Ravel Morrison and Phil Jagielka to name a couple, and both have been fine additions.

Derby County would be a mid-table team if it weren’t for their points deduction and given their transfer restrictions, that’s a fine achievement from Rooney’s men. What’s more is that they have the joint-best defensive record in the league having conceded just eight goals in 12 league fixtures this season, with a home game v Luton Town tonight.

It’d be a shock appointment if Rooney were to head to St James’ Park. But money talks, and there’s currently none at Derby County.