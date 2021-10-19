QPR striker Sinclair Armstrong has joined Torquay United on loan.

QPR have allowed the youngster to head out the exit door to get some experience under his belt, as announced by their official club website.

Armstrong, who is 18-years-old, has linked up with Torquay on a deal until January.

The attacker has impressed for QPR’s Under-23s side since making the move from Shamrock Rovers in January 2020.

Shamrock days

Armstrong started out at Shamrock and rose up through the academy of the Irish side.

He was then lured away to England by QPR before he had chance to make a first-team appearance.

QPR spell so far

The Dublin-born striker initially played for the R’s Under-18s side before making the step up into the Under-23s.

He has since been a regular for their development squad but has now been allowed to leave on loan.

Other teammates out loan

QPR have a few youngsters out on loan at the moment such as Charlie Kelman (Gillingham), Faysal Bettache (Oldham Athletic) and Conor Masterson (Cambridge United) and will be hoping they all return with valuable experience.

New home

Torquay reached the National League Play-Off final last season under Gary Johnson but lost to Hartlepool United.

The Gulls have started the new campaign slowly and currently sit 15th after three wins from 11.

They will be hoping the loan addition of Armstrong can help catapult them up the table.