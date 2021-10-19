Charlton Athletic are back in action tonight against Accrington Stanley.

Charlton Athletic boss Nigel Adkins is under pressure to get a result.

His side have won just twice out of 12 games so far this season and are in the relegation zone.

They lost 2-1 to Lincoln City at the LNER Stadium last time out and will want to bounce back from that.

Team news

Charlton will have to make checks on Harry Arter, Akin Famewo and Elliot Lee ahead of this one, as per their official club website.

Jake Forster-Caskey and Ryan Inniss remain their only two long-term absentees.

Opposition

Accrington’s away form has been poor this term which gives the Addicks some encouragement.

John Coleman’s side won this fixture 2-0 last season after a brace from striker Colby Bishop.

Stanley are currently sat in 11th place after a decent start to the campaign but they will want to sort out their problems on the road.

Charlton predicted line-up-

(4-4-2) – Craig MacGillivray, Chris Gunter, Sam Lavelle, Jason Pearce, Papa Souare, Jonathan Leko, Alex Gilbey, Ben Watson, Charlie Kirk, Josh Davison, Jayden Stockley.

Prediction

Charlton had a few refereeing decisions that didn’t go their way against Lincoln and felt hard done by after that one.

Accrington are no pushovers but tonight is a big opportunity for the Addicks to get three points and rise out of the bottom four.

2-1, Stockley and Davison to score.