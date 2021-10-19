Birmingham City are taking a look at defender Renedi Masampu on trial, as per a report by Birmingham Live.

Birmingham City are casting an eye over the young full-back.

Masampu, who is 22-years-old, last played for non-league side Dulwich Hamlet.

He has been weighing up his next move as a free agent and Birmingham Live’s report suggests Sheffield Wednesday and Portsmouth have also had a look at him on trial over recent times.

However, the Football League pair both decided not to offer him a contract in the end.

Aston Villa game

That has paved the way for Birmingham to hand him a trial.

Masumpu played for the Under-23s against rivals Aston Villa on Saturday.

‘Full credit’…

Their boss, Steve Spooner, has said: “Full credit to his level of fitness. He’s looked after himself and I thought he did well against Aston Villa.

“That’s where it is at the moment [just having a look], we will just see, he has only played the two games, we have to be respectful to him give him a chance to get his full fitness up and get his timing because we all know it’s not just the physicality you miss, it’s the timing and we need to give him chance to get up to full speed.”

Career to date

Masampu started out in non-league with Metropolitan Police before he caught the eye of Chelsea.

The Premier League side snapped him up after he impressed them on trial in 2017 and he spent a couple of years on the books at Stamford Bridge.

He was released by the Blues in 2019 and has since had spells at Whyteleafe FC and Dulwich Hamlet.