Stoke City played AFC Telford United’s Brad Bood for their Under-23s last night.

Stoke City gave a run-out to the young defender against Nottingham Forest, as per Ignite Soccer Agency (see tweet below).

On our travels tonight for some U23's action ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/rvE65TRTaP — Ignite Soccer Agency (@ignite_soccer) October 18, 2021

Bood is spotted at number three on the team sheet for the Potters.

They ended up winning 1-0 thanks to a late goal by Douglas Taylor.

Who is Bood?

Bood currently plays in the National League North for Telford but has seemingly caught the eye of Stoke.

The youngster impressed playing for the Bucks’ Under-18s side before he was invited to train with their first-team over the past summer.

He played a few friendlies for Telford over pre-season and scored against Stoke Under-23s, which is likely to have been where he first caught their attention.

Bood has since made a handful of senior appearances this season.

Telford are currently without a manager at the moment with Gavin Cowen departing earlier this month.

Who else played last night?

Stoke also played the likes of D’Margio Wright-Phillips, Ibrahim Sy and Tashan Oakley-Boothe yesterday, whilst Nottingham Forest gave minutes to Cafu, Jayden Richardson and Xande Silva.

First-team situation

The Potters’ first-team are back in action tonight and have a tough test at home to AFC Bournemouth.



They then travel to London this weekend to take on Millwall at the Den.

Stoke lost to Sheffield United away last time out and will be eager to bounce back.