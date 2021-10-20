Tom Pearce has struggled getting minutes on the pitch for Wigan Athletic this season and there’s been transfer rumours circulating the 23-year-old, so it could be an interesting January transfer window for Pearce.

Pearce joined the Latics from Leeds United in the summer of 2019, where Wigan swooped in and hijacked Barnsley’s deal for the left-back. Pearce only made eight appearances in the following season as he was initially brought in to be cover for Antonee Robinson.

The former Leeds United man was one of only six players who stayed at the club during the administration period in a season where he really impressed, playing a vital role in Wigan’s spectacular survival in League One.

However, this season hasn’t exactly gone how some might of expected for Pearce as he’s struggled to get many minutes in this high-flying Wigan side. The 23-year-old is yet to sign a new contract at the club and with sufficient Championship interest maybe we could see Pearce go elsewhere…

Who’s been linked with Pearce this season?

On deadline day, Barnsley were again being rumoured to have offered a six-figure for Pearce. There’s no guarantee that there will still be interest from Barnsley in January but it is obvious that the Yorkshire outfit are keen for Pearce’s signature as this is not the first time they’ve tried to sign him.

What’s Pearce’s market value?

Rumours have stated that Barnsley have been offering six-figure bids for Pearce. Transfermarkt.co.uk have Pearce’s market value down to be £225,000, however, many Latics fans would be outraged if Pearce was to leave for such a small fee.



When is Pearce contracted to Wigan until?

Pearce’s current deal runs out in summer 2022.