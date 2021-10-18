Walsall is a side that finds themselves treading water somewhat in what is a congested League Two table.

Walsall fans have every right to be looking over their shoulders with the drop zone just three points behind their 18th place, the Saddlers having 13 points.

On a more positive note, the play-off places are just five points out of their reach after just over a quarter of the season played.

The transfer window might be closed until January but that has not stopped Walsall from making a signing, the Banks’s Stadium outfit bringing in Otis Khan.

Who is Otis Khan?

Khan started out his football journey at Manchester United, featuring in their storied youth set-up. He left Old Trafford in July 2012, moving to Sheffield United and their youth squads.

From there, he moved to Barnsley in January 2016, heading to Yeovil Town that July. Loans out from the Stags saw him feature for Newport County before he was released by Mansfield

He was then snapped up on a year-long deal by Tranmere Rovers in early August 2020. Rovers released him this summer when they announced their retained list.

Thoughts?

In one way, Walsall snapping up Khan on a short-term deal is a free hit signing. Yes, they’ll pay wages but they are getting an experienced player in through the doors.

The Manchester-born attacker has 150 games of experience at League Two level. These games have seen the 26-year-old score 17 goals and 18 assists.

He featured extensively for Tranmere last season with 49 appearances across all competitions. 35 of these appearances were in League Two where he scored two goals, with two assists coming in the FA Cup and Papa John’s Trophy.

Obviously, the short-term nature of the deal gives the Saddlers an opportunity to take a look at him before deciding whether to take the plunge for a longer deal.