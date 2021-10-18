West Brom have enjoyed a successful start to life back in the Championship, with Valerien Ismael’s side currently sat in 2nd place.

After 12 games, West Brom boast the joint-second best defensive record in the league, conceding eight goals so far. The total is equalled by Derby County and only bettered by table-toppers Bournemouth.

That record is many thanks to shot-stopper Sam Johnstone, who has continued to impress this season. He was a shining light for the Baggies’ despite last season’s relegation and ended up staying at The Hawthorns after a summer of speculation. However, transfer rumours have continued to persist, so we take a look at what January could hold for Johnstone:

Who’s been linked with Sam Johnstone?

Earlier this month reports from The Sun on Sunday (10.10.21) claimed a new side has joined the chase for Johnstone ahead of January.

It was claimed that Southampton have entered the race, joining fellow Premier League sides Spurs and West Ham United.

What is Johnstone’s market value?

Transfermarkt has the England international valued at £7.2m.

That is lower than West Brom’s reported £12m valuation in the summer (The Athletic), but it wouldn’t come as a surprise to see him move on the cheap given his current contract situation.

When does Johnstone’s West Brom contract expire?

As it stands, the 28-year-old goalkeeper will be free to leave West Brom next summer, with his current deal expiring at the end of this season.

Reports claimed in September that talks were taking place over a fresh agreement, but a resolution has not yet been reached.

If Johnstone heads into the January window with a new deal not agreed, West Brom could resort to selling him in a bid to receive some sort of cash for the ‘keeper rather than risk losing him for nothing at the end of the season. However, given just how important he has been for the Baggies, it would be a real blow to lose him halfway through the Championship campaign.