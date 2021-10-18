QPR have endured a mixed but encouraging start to the 2021/22 campaign, with Mark Warburton’s side currently sat in 8th place.

Mark Warburton’s QPR have played some eye-catching football and have scored the second-most goals of all Championship teams so far (23).

Much of that is thanks to the form of Lyndon Dykes, who has been a mainstay in Rangers’ frontline. He has managed five goals and two assists in 10 outings so far, with his attacking play playing a big role in the R’s success so far this season. Unsurprisingly, this has led to some speculation regarding his future, so we take a look at what the January transfer window could bring Dykes:

Who’s been linked with Lyndon Dykes?

Back in April, the likes of West Brom, Fulham and Burnley were all said to be keen. However, specific clubs haven’t been linked with January moves for the forward.

Despite this, David Martindale, who was Dykes’ manager at Livingston, has said recently that Premier League clubs are watching the forward. Martindale stated that “a lot” of top managers are watching the QPR star, adding that one of them is “one of the top six managers in the world”.

What is Dykes’ market value?

Transfermarkt has Dykes valued at £3.15m, but it would surely take more than that to prize him away from the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

Barry Ferguson, formerly of Rangers and Scotland, recently tipped Dykes with a £10m+ move to the top-flight.

When does Dykes’ QPR contract expire?

The 26-year-old striker has plenty of time remaining on his contract with QPR. He penned a four-year deal upon his arrival last summer, keeping him with the club until the summer of 2024.

With Dykes continuing to impress and his stock continuing to rise, it would come as now surprise to see specific clubs linked with moves in the run-up to and during the January transfer window. However, for now, the Gold Coast-born ace will be remaining focused on on-pitch matters as he is the focal point of Warburton’s attack at QPR.