Scunthorpe United’s Mason O’Malley is set for a spell out of action.

Scunthorpe United are due to assess an injury to his leg.

O’Malley, who is 20-years-old, is expected to join fellow defender Harry Davis on the sidelines.

Scunny boss, Neil Cox, has provided an update on his situation, as per BBC Humberside Sport (see tweet below).

Scunthorpe United’s Mason O’Malley is set to join Harry Davis on the sidelines. Davis is seeing a specialist today to determine how long his head injury will keep him out. Boss Neil Cox has been updating @mattdeanbbc on O’Malley after his weekend substitution ⬇️#iron #uti pic.twitter.com/njCRSOcNsU — BBC Humberside Sport (@HumbersideSport) October 18, 2021

‘Doesn’t look good’…

Cox has said: “We’re not sure what’s happened yet. We can’t really see. It’s really swollen on the side of his leg. He needs to see a specialist. At the moment he can’t drive.”

He added: “Hopefully there’s some good news on that but it doesn’t look good.”

Big blow

O’Malley has been a regular for the Iron so far this season and his injury is a blow.

They will hope it isn’t too serious and that they can get him back out there as soon as possible.

The youngster joined the club in 2019 having previously been on the books at Huddersfield Town.

Other team news

As per BBC Humberside, Devarn Green is a doubt for tomorrow’s clash against Barrow with a dead leg.

The club will make checks on Ross Millen, Alfie Beestin and Myles Hippolyte, whilst Alex Perry and Harry Bunn remain out of action.

Tough game

Barrow are proving to be a strong side under Mark Cooper this season and Scunthorpe are in for another tough match.

The Iron lost 2-0 at home to Forest Green Rovers last time out but it was a better performance by them as opposed to recent weeks.

They remain bottom of League Two with only one win so far this term.