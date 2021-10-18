Swansea City captain Matt Grimes was linked with a number of clubs over the summer.

The 26-year-old joined Swansea City from Exeter City midway through the 2014/15 season. Since, Grimes has spent time on loan with all of Blackburn Rovers, Leeds United and Northampton Town before breaking into the Swans starting XI in the 2018/19 season.

He’s been a mainstay since and after a summer full of speculation, we look at what January could potentially hold for the Englishman.

Which clubs have been linked with Grimes?

Over the summer, all of Brighton, Fulham and Watford were linked with Grimes.

Fulham seemed the most keen though and even had bids rejected by Swansea. Marco Silva’s side submitted multiple bids in the build up to deadline day but the Swans would stand firm by their valuation of the player.

What’s Grimes’ market value?

Transfermarkt value Grimes at a healthy £6.3million.

A report from Swansea Independent however quoted Grimes at £4million at the time of Fulham’s summer interest – £3million of which was preferred as a down payment.

When does Grimes’ contract expire?

At the end of the season. This is the pressing issue for Swansea City but earlier this month, Swans chief executive Julian Winter revealed that discussions are ‘still ongoing’ regarding Grimes’ future at the club.

Previously, reports suggested that Winter would look to cash in on Grimes this coming January.

For Grimes then, he faces a contested few months ahead. Swansea City will obviously want to keep their captain and star midfielder but after a slow start to the season under Russell Martin, Grimes may well look for a way out in the New Year.

He certainly has the ability to play at a higher level, if not higher up in the Championship.