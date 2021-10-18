West Brom defender Dara O’Shea has been walking on an anti-gravity treadmill as he works his way back from injury, the club has confirmed.

The footage, originally shared on West Brom forward Callum Robinson’s Instagram page, shows Dara O’Shea walking on the anti-gravity treadmill as he eases his way back to activity following an injury blow.

O’Shea, 22, enjoyed a thoroughly successful start to life under Valerien Ismael. He played all 90 minutes in the Baggies’ opening five Championship games, chipping in with two goals in the process.

However, he then suffered a fractured ankle and ligament damage in a challenge with Portugal’s Diogo Jota while on international duty with the Republic of Ireland.

Since then, it has been confirmed that the centre-back faces a long road to recovery.

O’Shea won’t be playing again this year having been ruled out for between four to six months, but it will be hoped that he can return to action as soon and as safely as possible as West Brom look to make an immediate return to the Premier League.

Until then…

In the meantime, Ismael will have to fare without O’Shea, something he has managed so far.

Conor Townsend has filled in at left-sided centre-back when called upon, but he returned to left wing-back for the wing against Birmingham City while Semi Ajayi, Kyle Bartley and Matt Clarke operated as the back three.

As well as the aforementioned trio, Kean Bryan and Cedric Kipre are also options as defence, so the Baggies should be okay for cover and competition on O’Shea’s absence.

That being said, his eventual return will be a very welcome one given the key role he has played since becoming a regular in the starting XI.