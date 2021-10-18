Charlton Athletic have checks to make on a few of their players ahead of tomorrow night’s clash against Accrington Stanley.

Charlton Athletic will be eager to bounce back from their 2-1 defeat to Lincoln City last time out.

The Addicks had a couple of players who went off on Saturday.

Nigel Adkins spoke to the club’s official website after the last match and provided some updates.

Elliot Lee

The Luton Town loan man went off ill against Lincoln which altered Charton’s game plan at the LNER Stadium.

Adkins said: “I thought we were good for 20 minutes. Things that we worked on, in respect of trying to break the lines with Elliot Lee, get to counter attack, we had three or four good opportunities in the opening 20 minutes.

“Then Elliot has gone off ill, so we’ve adapted a little bit, put Charlie Kirk in the 10 position, changed [Jonathan] Leko and brought Corey [Blackett-Taylor] on but the game went away from us for a little bit there and we were allowing them out too easily.”

Harry Arter

The Republic of Ireland International was also substituted in the game against the Imps. He felt his hamstring and will now be assessed.

Akin Famewo

Adkins said he had a calf issue and he may well also be a doubt for tomorrow’s game against Accrington.

Long-term absentees

As per the club’s official website, Jake Forster-Caskey is back on the grass as he recovers from his ACL injury whilst Ryan Inniss is making good progress.

Big game

Charlton need to start picking up some wins and Accrington’s poor away form gives them a chance to get one tomorrow.

The Addicks can rise out of the relegation zone with three points and if other results go their way.