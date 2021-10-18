Blackburn Rovers boss Tony Mowbray has revealed that Harry Pickering could make a return to the squad against QPR.

Pickering, 22, was forced to watch on from the sidelines as Blackburn Rovers threw away a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 with Coventry City.

Illness had forced the left-sided ace out, but it has now emerged he is back in training ahead of a midweek test against QPR.

Speaking to the club’s official website, Rovers manager Tony Mowbray confirmed that Pickering is back in training and could be available to face Mark Warburton’s side.

However, he insisted that with solid options available on the left-hand side, Rovers will make sure whoever they pick is ready for the tie. Here’s what Mowbray had to say on the matter:

“Harry trained today and we’ve spoken about his energy levels because of his recent illness.

“There’s competition in his position and we’ll have to put in who we think is ready and available to do the job rather than someone who has played the majority of the games.

“If he’s had a bit of energy taken out of him then it probably won’t be the day to throw him back in. We’ll see, we’ll talk tomorrow and see what we can do.”

Competition for a starting spot

Pickering has been the go-to option for Mowbray this season, with the former Crewe Alexandra star being named in the starting XI for every Championship game before Saturday’s tie.

However, summer signing Tayo Edun’s strong performance on the left-hand side will give Mowbray food for thought as competition for a starting spot hots up.

Hunting a return to winning ways

After enjoying a strong start to the season, Blackburn Rovers are now three games without a win.

Fears that another campaign could fall by the wayside are already starting to appear, but plenty of time remains in the season for Mowbray to turn around form and mount a long-awaited serious push for the top-six.