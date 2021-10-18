Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock has been discussing striker Josh Coburn after his goal against Peterborough United at the weekend.

Middlesbrough won the game 2-0, with Paddy McNair first scoring a penalty in the 85 minute, and 18-year-old Josh Coburn netting a second in stoppage time to make sure of the three points.

The youngster has two goals in just six Championship appearances since making his debut last season, his other coming against Sheffield Wednesday in the 3-1 win back in April.

He finds himself down the pecking order behind the likes of Duncan Watmore and summer signings Andraz Sporar and Uche Ikpeazu at present. However, Neil Warnock talked up the ability and the chances on offer for Coburn, claiming he could be in with a shot of a starting berth very soon.

“He’s the best runner for crosses in the club, in terms of getting on to the end of them,” said the Boro boss in an interview with Teesside Live.

“He’s always on the move in the box, and is the best by a mile at the club.

“He’s close to starting at the minute simply because of the numbers we’ve got.”

When asked if he is a part of his plans for the immediate future, Warnock had a blunt response.

“Put it this way, he won’t be going on loan anywhere.”

Although Watmore and Sporar are potentially above Coburn in the pecking order, each of the three all have one goal apiece. With a struggling Barnsley team visiting the Riverside on Wednesday, Coburn could yet again be given a chance off the bench, although he could now be in contention to start the game.

Thoughts

Middlesbrough’s illustrious academy system is always one to watch and Coburn being given a chance and succeeding isn’t necessarily a surprise given the academy’s quality over the years.

However, it is from here on out where it will be telling. The 18-year-old is definitely one to watch and after the form of Sporar and Ikpeazu in particular has been hit and miss, Coburn and Watmore could lead the line in the coming weeks, and potentially to good effect.