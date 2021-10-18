Stoke City have enjoyed a successful start to the 2021/22 campaign, with Michael O’Neill’s side currently sat in 5th spot.

In their opening 12 games, Stoke City have conceded 13 goals and kept four clean sheets, with their defensive displays thus far highlighting the key role Harry Souttar has played in the back line.

The 22-year-old centre-back has thoroughly impressed at the heart of defence, played 12 times across all competitions. Somewhat unsurprisingly, his form has seen him attract interest from eselwgere, so we look at what the January transfer window could hold for the Australian defender:

Who’s been linked with Harry Souttar?

So far this season, three Premier League sides have been credited with interest in the Stoke City ace.

Spurs, Everton and Aston Villa are all said to be monitoring Souttar ahead of a potential swoop in the January transfer window.

What is Souttar’s market value?

Transfermarkt value Souttar at only £3.6m, but it would come as a huge surprise to see him depart for as little as that.

In similar deals, Nathan Collins was sold for a reported £12m in the summer, while Joe Rodon joined Spurs in a deal potentially worth as much as £15m.

When does Souttar’s Stoke City contract expire?

Earlier this year, Souttar put pen to paper on what was described as a “multi-year”deal, with Transfermarkt saying his deal runs through until 2025.

The long-term contract puts Stoke at no risk of losing the centre-back on the cheap any times soon, which will be a relief to the Potters.

It would come as no surprise to see further speculation circulate surrounding Souttar’s future in January, but the player has insisted he is remaining focused on his football. The Australian will be staying focused on matters with O’Neill’s Stoke side as they look to battle for a long-awaited return to the Premier League.