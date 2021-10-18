Huddersfield Town have enjoyed a fine start to the season, sitting in 6th-place of the Championship table after their 2-0 win over Hull City at the weekend.

Carlos Corberan’s side have been something of a surprise package this season. Many expected them to struggle yet again in the Championship but they’ve asserted themselves as dark horses for a top-six spot.

Over the summer, the main talking point for the club was the future of Lewis O’Brien. The midfielder has been linked with a move away and here we look at what the January transfer window could potentially hold for the 23-year-old:

Who’s been linked with Lewis O’Brien?

Leeds United were being strongly linked with O’Brien in the summer transfer window. He was reportedly set for a medical with Town’s Yorkshire rivals but the move would fall through before the deadline, with the Whites having tabled four offers in total.

At the end of last season, The Sun also linked Newcastle United with a move for O’Brien but nothing has been reported on that front since.

What is O’Brien’s market value?

Transfermarkt value O’Brien at as little as £2.7million. Previously though, reports (Sun on Sunday (01.08.21) revealed that Huddersfield would command at least £10million for the Englishman.

When does O’Brien’s Huddersfield Town contract expire?

He was set to be out of contract next summer. But Huddersfield worked quickly to tie him down to a new and improved deal which will keep him at the club until 2025.

Interestingly, his new deal reportedly contains a £10million release clause.

O’Brien has featured 10 times in the Championship so far this season and is once again at the heartbeat of everything good about the club. Corberan could be weary that his former club Leeds will reignite their interest after the New Year, but they can rest easier knowing that they’ve extended his contract in good time.