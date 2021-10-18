Preston North End forward Tom Barkhuizen has given an honest assessment of his contract situation at Deepdale, insisting his decision over his future will not be solely down to money.

Barkhuizen, 28, made his return to the Preston North End side at the weekend.

Following a lengthy absence through illness, the forward played 58 minutes as Frankie McAvoy’s side drew 0-0 against Wayne Rooney’s Derby County.

Now, Barkhuizen has shed some light on his contract situation, providing fans with an honest assessment of the matter.

As quoted by Lancs Live, the Preston North End forward insisted that he knows his worth as he heads towards the end of his contract.

Here’s what he had to say on the situation:

“I kind of don’t get involved, it is not easy because I have been here a long time and know a lot of people here.

“I know my worth here but also I’ve been here a long time.”

Barkhuizen also stated that both he and the club need to make a decision that’s best for both parties, adding that a decision will not be made solely for financial reasons.

The pacey forward went on to say that he isn’t in any rush to discuss his contract given the recent passing of owner Trevor Hemmings, adding that he won’t “down tools” amid his contract uncertainty.

“Life isn’t just about money and work and everything else,” Barkhuizen added.

“It is way more to me than that and I am not just going to stick around because Preston offer me a good contract, if I don’t think it’s right.

“Just as much Preston won’t offer me one if they think I’m not really in it or they think it’s time to look at other people, which is fine, I fully accept that.

“We will see what happens, but it is not all about money.”

Frank and honest words

Fans can’t really ask for a more honest assessment of the situation from Barkhuizen, who has been with Preston North End since January 2017.

The former Morecambe and Blackpool ace will be free to leave for nothing at the end of this season as it stands, so it awaits to be seen if the Lilywhites can come to an agreement over a new deal.

Barkhuizen’s time at Deepdale

Since joining just shy of five years ago, Barkhuizen has played a hefty 197 times for Preston.

In the process, he has chipped in with 38 goals and 20 assists.