Hartlepool United will make checks on Zaine Francis-Angol ahead of tomorrow’s game.

Hartlepool United are on the road again against Bradford City at Valley Parade.

Francis-Angol went off injured in the 2-0 defeat at Salford City last time out.

The Pools will ‘see how he is’ ahead of their clash against the Bantams.

Boss’ quotes after Saturday

Their boss, Dave Challinor, has told their YouTube channel: “He felt a little niggle so we’ll see how he is.

“It worked for us at the time because it allowed us to change our shape with personnel more suited to position we wanted them to play in.”

Ever-present

Francis-Angol made the move to Hartlepool in April this year and helped them gain promotion from the National League last season.

He has since been a regular in League Two this term and has adapted well to the step up.

Other spells

The Antigua and Barbuda international played in Scotland for Motherwell before spells at Kidderminster Harriers and AFC Fylde.

Accrington Stanley handed him a Football League move in 2019 but his time there was short-lived.

Boreham Wood came calling before he signed for Hartlepool and he has now worked his way back up from non-league.

See how he is

Hartlepool will be hoping the niggle he sustained against Salford isn’t too serious and he can be in contention to face Bradford tomorrow.

Challinor’s side are currently 11th in the league table and are a point outside the Play-Offs.