Robbie Brady has set his sights on a return to the Republic of Ireland squad after sealing a free transfer move to Bournemouth.

After being released by Burnley earlier this summer, Robbie Brady has finally been snapped up.

Championship promotion-hunters Bournemouth have moved to recruit the left-sided ace, bringing him in on a free transfer. The initial agreement sees his contract run until the end of this season, though the option of a further 12 months is also included.

Now, Brady has been speaking of his international ambitions for his time at Dean Court.

Speaking to the club’s official website (quotes via the Irish Examiner), Brady has revealed his determination to get back to his best and show everyone what he’s capable of as he embarks on life after a four-and-a-half-year stay with Burnley.

When asked if he is eyeing a return to the Republic of Ireland squad, Brady replied:

“Definitely.

“It’s a big stage now for me now in my career. I want to get back playing and show what I’m doing.”

Brady’s international career to date

Since being handed his debut at the age of 20 by Giovanni Trapattoni, Brady has gone on to pick up 57 caps for the Republic of Ireland national side.

Featuring at left-midfield, right-midfield, central midfield and left-back, the former Manchester United has chipped in with eight goals ans six assists for the country.

However, he has been absent from the squad since March of this year. It will be interesting to see if Brady can get going with Bournemouth and earn a spot in Stephen Kenny’s squad.