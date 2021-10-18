Rotherham United pair Michael Ihiekwe and Viktor Johansson will be assessed ahead of their midweek tie against Wycombe Wanderers, it has been confirmed.

Shot-stopper Johansson was able to play all 90 minutes of Rotherham United’s comfortable win over Portsmouth, but key centre-back Ihiekwe was forced off after 54 minutes, being replaced by Chiedozie Ogbene.

After both players picked up blows in the 4-1 victory, there isn’t much time for recovery, with Wycombe Wanderers awaiting on Tuesday night.

Now, ahead of the test, an update on the duo has emerged from Matt Hamshaw, the Millers’ first-team coach.

As quoted by the Yorkshire Post, Hamshaw revealed that both Ihiekwe and Johansson will be assessed on Monday, with both injuries easing off somewhat on Sunday.

However, he stated that both players will have to be at 100% if they want to feature on Tuesday night. Here’s what he had to say:

“I think (both injuries) eased off slightly yesterday but we should know later on.

“We’re in the period of games where it is going to be tough and we need everybody 100%. Carrying people at 90, 95% won’t do us any good.

“We should know in the next couple of hours and fingers crossed they are all right and can go again. However, if they’re not we’ve got players chomping at the bit.”

An intriguing tie awaits

Tuesday night’s clash at the AESSEAL New York Stadium sees two of League One’s in-form teams meet, with both Rotherham United and Wycombe Wanderers heading into the tie in fine form.

The Chairboys have taken 15 points from a possible 18 in their last six games, while Paul Warne’s Millers have managed 14.

Gareth Ainsworth’s side sit in 2nd place as it stands, tied on points with league leaders Plymouth Argyle with a game in hand. As for Rotherham, they sit three points behind Wycombe in 5th spot but with a better goal difference.

It will be hoped that both Ihiekwe and Johansson are fit to feature as Warne’s side look to keep their strong momentum going with a strong result against Wycombe.