Leyton Orient could be without Callum Reilly and Adam Thompson until November.

Leyton Orient boss Kenny Jackett says the duo will be eased back into the fold via friendlies.

The pair have both been out injured over recent times and won’t be rushed into first-team action.

They were spotted running on the grass before Orient’s game against Walsall last time out.

‘Into November’…

However, they are not close to returning just yet and aren’t in contention for upcoming fixtures against Forest Green Rovers and Stevenage.

Jackett has said, as per the club’s official YouTube channel: “We’ll be looking at friendlies for them towards the end of the month. I think for them realistically it will probably be into November before they’re there for first-team selection.”

Reilly

He has been out with a groin injury and his absence has been a blow to the O’s over recent weeks.

The Irishman joined the club over the summer and made a decent impression before his spell out the sidelines.

Prior to his move to the London club, Reilly had previously had spells with the likes of Birmingham City, Burton Albion, Gillingham and AFC Wimbledon.

Thompson

Like Reilly, Thompson also made the move to Leyton Orient in the last transfer window.

Getting him back on the pitch will boost Jackett’s defence going into the winter period.

What next?

The O’s are back in action tomorrow night and have a tricky test against top of the league table Forest Green Rovers.

They then travel to Stevenage at the weekend.