Wigan Athletic midfielder Thelo Aasgaard is stepping up his return from injury.

He is playing for their Under-23s this afternoon against Coventry City, as per their official club website.

Aasgaard, who is 19-years-old, has been out with a knee injury since the end of last month.

He sustained the injury playing for the development squad against Charlton Athletic in mid-September and has been out of action since then.

Back in action

However, he is making good progress now and will get some minutes under his belt this afternoon against the Sky Blues.

Aasgaard has already racked up 39 first-team appearances for Wigan so far in his career and is being tipped for a bright future in the game.

He played a key role in their survival in League One last term.

Story so far

The former Norway youth international was born in Liverpool and linked up with Wigan in 2016.

He has since progressed into the senior set-up and made his breakthrough last season.

What next?

Wigan will closely monitor how Aasgaard gets on today and it may be the case that he only plays a portion of the match as he looks to get back up to speed.

Getting him back fit and in contention to play will be a boost to Leam Richardson’s side.

He gives them more competition and depth in their midfield department which will come in handy this winter.