Millwall boss Gary Rowett has confirmed the club will assess Murray Wallace ahead of their midweek clash against Sheffield United.

Wallace, 28, deputised as a left wing-back for Millwall once again but was withdrawn from the action midway through the second half.

He played 67 minutes of Millwall’s defeat to Luton Town before being forced off through injury.

Now, with the Lions facing a quick turnaround to face Sheffield United on Tuesday night, manager Gary Rowett has provided an update on Wallace.

As quoted by London News Online, Rowett revealed that the defender came out of defeat after kicking the bottom of another player’s boot and a bang on the head.

He stated that Wallace will be assessed to see if he can play against the Blades, though a check for a concussion is more for precautionary reasons. Here’s what he had to say:

“Muzza kicked the bottom of their player’s boot about 10 minutes before he came off.

“He tried soldiering through it.

“He also had a bit of a bang to the head on a set-piece so that was part of the precaution as well. We’ll assess that this morning but we don’t think any concussion is there.

“We have to make sure with both of those things.”

Showing his versatility

Wallace has been forced to feature in a somewhat unfamiliar role in recent weeks.

He has spent much of his career at the heart of defence and at left-back when called upon, though he has featured at left wing-back in recent weeks due to the absence of Scott Malone.

So far this season, Wallace has been deployed at left wing-back on four occasions. He has also managed to chip in with three assists from the position – not bad for a player who made only one before the start of this season.