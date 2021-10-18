Swindon Town have confirmed the temporary departure of youngster Ricky Aguiar, who links up with National League South outfit Chippenham Town.

Aguiar, 20, departs Swindon Town on a short-term deal in a bid to pick up some more senior experience away from the County Ground.

Despite the fact the transfer window is currently closed, EFL clubs are still allowed to do business with non-league sides. Not only does it gives teams the chance to offload out of favour players, but it also gives them the opportunity to send youngsters out on loan in a bid to get more senior game time.

That is exactly what Swindon Town have moved to do, offloading young Ricky Aguiar on a short-term deal.

The Robins confirmed Aguiar’s move at the weekend, announcing on their official club website that he will be spending a month with Chippenham Town.

Aguiar only joined the club in the summer, signing from Isthmian League outfit Worthing. Now, he gets the chance to test himself in the National League South in a bid to catch Ben Garner’s eye while out on loan.

Aguiar’s season so far

Since linking up with Swindon, Aguiar has played three times across all competitions.

His only two starts have come in the EFL Trophy, featuring in the 2-1 win over Arsenal’s U21s and in the 3-1 victory over League One side Plymouth Argyle.

Aguiar’s other two outings have come off the bench, making a brief appearance in Swindon Town’s season-opening loss to Carlisle United and another in the Carabao Cup loss to Cambridge United.