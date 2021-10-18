Derby County remain in administration and remain in search of a new owner, and here we look at what the week ahead could entail for the Rams.

Reports from Alan Nixon in The Sun on Sunday yesterday (17.10.21) revealed that the English Football League are set to demand that Derby County prove they have funding to last until the end of the season, or face a strict January transfer embargo.

For Rams fans, it’s another spiteful move from the EFL as they seemingly look to ensure Derby County suffer relegation from the Championship this season.

There remains a points deduction on the horizon for Derby County’s previous breaching of financial regulations, but that has seemingly been put on the back burner amid the club’s administration process, and also amid their appeal against their 12-point deduction for entering into administration.

Whether we’ll see any movement on that front over the coming week remains to be seen, if not unlikely.

In terms of a takeover, we could definitely see some progression this week. Things have been moving at a steady pace for Derby County – their administrators revealed last week that several non-disclosure agreements have been issued to some serious contenders to takeover the club, with Nixon revealing yet more in yesterday’s edition of The Sun on Sunday.

He revealed that Burton Albion chief Jez Moxey is temporarily stepping down from his position on the League’s executive board in case it ‘clashes’ with his attempt to buy a football club.

Nixon refused to state whether that directly relates to Derby County, although he revealed previously (Sun on Sunday, 10.10.21) that Moxey was considering a Derby County takeover.

On the pitch meanwhile, Derby remain at the foot of the Championship table after a goalless draw at Preston North End over the weekend and this week have two more tough assignments – first they host Luton Town on Tuesday evening before travelling to high-flyers Coventry City at the weekend.

Another crucial week ahead for Derby County both on and off the pitch.