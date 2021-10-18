League Two was back with a full fixture list over the weekend, and it was back with a bang.

The biggest win of the weekend came at the expense of Stevenage who lost 3-0 away at Oldham Athletic, with Barrow also conceding three away at Port Vale as they fell to a 3-1 defeat.

Elsewhere, Forest Green won comfortably away at Scunthorpe United whilst Salford City welcomed and beat Hartlepool United by the same 2-0 scoreline.

Northampton Town overcame Mansfield Town with wins also coming in for Tranmere Rovers away at Carlisle United, Colchester United at home to Harrogate Town and Sutton United at Crawley.

Bradford City drew 2-2 at home to Bristol Rovers, with Swindon Town and Rochdale drawing by the same scoreline and also Exeter City and Newport County too.

Leyton Orient and Walsall played out the only goalless draw of the day.

Plenty of talking points once more in League Two – here’s our League Two Team of the Week: