Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock has issued an update on his side’s current injury crisis, in an interview with The Northern Echo.

Middlesbrough had one defender fit at the weekend. Sol Bamba was the club’s one and only, with midfielders Paddy McNair and Jonny Howson sitting in alongside the veteran for the visit of Peterborough United.

Marcus Tavernier and Onel Hernandez played as wing-backs despite being natural wingers too.

The lack of options was apparent, yet Warnock’s side managed to keep a clean sheet, winning 2-0 on the day thanks to goals from McNair and youngster Josh Coburn.

Right-backs Anfernee Dijksteel and Darnell Fisher are long-term absentees. First choice centre-back duo Dael Fry and Grant Hall are both nursing minor injuries and should be in contention soon. Marc Bola, Middlesbrough’s only natural left-back, picked up a strain in training and is likely to miss the next few games.

Lee Peltier, who can play both right-back and left-back, missed the game against Peterborough through suspension. He accumulated five yellow cards in just six games, but after serving a one-match ban he is fit and available to play against Barnsley in midweek.

Warnock confirmed that he doesn’t expect to Dijksteel, Fisher, Fry, Hall, or Bola to be fit to play on Wednesday.

“I wouldn’t have thought we’ll have any of the injured lads back,” he said.

“Peltier will be back from suspension, but I pulled Paddy and Jonny yesterday and said, ‘You’re my Beckenbauers tomorrow lads’. I presume they know who Beckenbauer is at their age!”

Thoughts

Middlesbrough did well to come through the game against Peterborough with a clean sheet and three points, especially given their depleted back line.

Peltier will likely come in for the game against Barnsley in a few days time, potentially at wing-back in place of Onel Hernandez, who is likely to be utilised further forwards.

It gives Boro an option to go with a back four. Howson or Tavernier would be used at right-back or left-back with Peltier playing the opposite side.