League One was back in full swing over the weekend, and it was another entertaining one.

The biggest win of the weekend came for Wigan Athletic away at Bolton, they beat their Lancashire rivals 4-0 in their own backyard whilst Rotherham United also scored four, beating Portsmouth 4-1 in South Yorkshire.

Elsewhere their were comfortable wins for Wycombe Wanderers away at Doncaster Rovers, Plymouth Argyle away at Oxford United and Fleetwood Town at home to Crewe Alexandra.

AF Wimbledon staged a late comeback to draw 2-2 with Sheffield Wednesday whilst Cambridge United and Ipswich Town drawing by the same scoreline as well.

Elsewhere, Cheltenham Town beat Accrington Stanley, Sunderland won with 10 men at Gillingham, Lincoln City beat Charlton Athletic at home and Shrewsbury Town beat MK Dons 1-0.

Plenty of goals and talking points in the English third-tier once again – here’s The72’s League One Team of the Week: