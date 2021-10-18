Blackburn Rovers and Chile striker Ben Brereton Diaz has been in fine form this season, but what could January hold for the 22-year-old?

Brereton Diaz has scored 10 goals in the Championship so far this season. He’s the second top scorer in the division behind Aleksandar Mitrovic, having been in prolific form for his country too.

The Blackburn man scored twice whilst away on international duty this month, in Chile’s World Cup qualification bid.

His form is bound to attract some unwanted attention from Blackburn Rovers’ point of view, and here we look ahead at what January could potentially hold for Brereton Diaz.

Who’s been linked with Brereton Diaz this season?

Earlier this month, TEAMtalk linked Spanish outfit Sevilla with Brereton Diaz.

The La Liga club are supposedly keen on the Blackburn Rovers man with their own striker, Youssef En-Nesyri, being eyed by Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal.

TEAMtalk’s report stated that Sevilla are ‘pondering a raid’ but gave no indication to a January bid.

What is Brereton Diaz’s market value?

Whilst TEAMtalk linked Sevilla with the striker, they didn’t suggest a transfer value. But Transfermarkt values Brereton Diaz at £6.3million.

When does Brereton Diaz’s contract expire?

This is where it gets potentially difficult for Rovers. Brereton Diaz is out of contract next summer but the club has the option of extending his stay by a further year – a move which Lancashire Live suggests is ‘likely’ to happen.

Rovers fell into a similar trap with Adam Armstrong in the summer just gone in that he was out of contract within a year, but the club were reluctant to sell before finally doing so.

Brereton Diaz has been a revelation this season and should his form continue, then he’ll surely pick up some more suitors along the way.