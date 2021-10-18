Newport County are holding interviews for their vacant managerial position today, as per a report by the South Wales Argus.

Newport County remain in the hunt for a new permanent manager following the departure of Michael Flynn.

The Exiles’ search for a new boss has been led by sporting director Darren Kelly.

The League Two side are poised to make some big progress today and are speaking to their shortlisted candidates.

One more game for Hatswell

Wayne Hatswell was placed in caretaker charge following Flynn’s departure and has been at the helm for the past few games.

He has been unbeaten in his three league games and is expected to be in charge for tomorrow’s clash against Carlisle United at home.

The Cumbrians are also without a permanent manager after they sacked Chris Beech last week.

Who is in the frame?

Names such as James Rowberry, Cameron Toshack, Andrew Crofts, Craig Bellamy and Mark Bowen have been thrown around on social media but nothing concrete has been reported.

Current situation

Flynn’s departure from Newport was a blow as he did an impressive job during his time at Rodney Parade.

However, now is a chance for the Exiles to start anew under someone else.

They are currently 14th in the league after winning four, drawing four and losing four out of their opening 12 games of the season.

Newport are only two points off the Play-Offs and could make a good push for it under however their new manager will be.