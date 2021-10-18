Carlisle United remain in the hunt for a new manager to replace Chris Beech.

Here is an updated five candidates for the job-

John McGreal

He guided Colchester United to the League Two Play-Offs a couple of seasons ago and will be weighing up his next move in the game after his brief stint at Swindon Town this past summer.

Paul Tisdale

The former Exeter City, MK Dons and Bristol Rovers boss is vastly experienced in the Football League and is an option for the Cumbrians as they hunt for their next manager.

Keith Hill

He has been available since he was sacked by Tranmere Rovers last season despite the club being in the Play-Offs at the time. He has also previously managed the likes of Rochdale, Barnsley and Bolton Wanderers.

Graham Coughlan

The Irishman is currently in charge of Sheffield United Under-23s but could he fancy another crack at the Football League? He has managed Bristol Rovers and Mansfield Town over recent years but was dismissed by the latter just under 12 months ago.

Gavin Skelton

He has been placed in caretaker charge whilst a successor for Beech is found. Carlisle lost 1-0 at home to Tranmere Rovers on Saturday under his guidance.

It is likely that he will still be at the helm tomorrow away at Newport County. He knows the club inside and it isn’t beyond the realms of possibility that he could be considered for the full-time gig.