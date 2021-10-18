Celtic loanee Ross Doohan is becoming a popular figure at Tranmere Rovers.

The former Scotland youth international is quickly making the number one spot his own at Prenton Park.

Doohan, who is 23-years-old, was given the green light to move to the League Two side on loan over the summer and initially had to bide his time before getting his chance last month.

He has since made six appearances for Micky Mellon’s men and has only conceded twice.

Read: Tranmere Rovers boss delivers verdict on loan player

The stopper helped the Whites beat Carlisle United away 1-0 last time out and earned the plaudits from their fans once again.

Prior to his move to the Merseyside outfit, Doohan had played four times for Celtic as well as having other loan spells away at Greenock Morton, Ayr United and Ross County to gain experience.

Here is how the Tranmere fans reacted to his impressive performance against Carlisle over the weekend-

Scotland’s number 1 🎶 — michael mellonski (@bildoswaggins1) October 17, 2021

Deserved, such a good keeper👏 — Daniel Kelly (@DanSWA96) October 17, 2021

Be a real coupe if we can bag him on a permanent deal. Looks the real deal between the sticks 🙌 https://t.co/Z0yZ04Ni55 — Leon Kearney (@TheLeonKearney) October 17, 2021