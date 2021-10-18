Swansea City beat Cardiff City 3-0 yesterday in a big win for their boss Russell Martin. 

Swansea City saw off their rivals after goals from Jamie Paterson, Joel Piroe and Jake Bidwell.

One player who stood out for the Swans was Manchester United loanee Ethan Laird.

The youngster impressed at right wing-back for the Welsh side and is starting to become a popular figure at the Swansea.com Stadium.

He played under Martin on loan at MK Dons in League One last season and has since reunited with him.

Laird was given the green light to leave Manchester United again in the last transfer window and is enjoying his first taste of Championship football.

The England youth international has made 11 appearances in all competitions since making the move to Swansea and has adapted well to life in a new league.

