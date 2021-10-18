Swansea City beat Cardiff City 3-0 yesterday in a big win for their boss Russell Martin.

Swansea City saw off their rivals after goals from Jamie Paterson, Joel Piroe and Jake Bidwell.

One player who stood out for the Swans was Manchester United loanee Ethan Laird.

The youngster impressed at right wing-back for the Welsh side and is starting to become a popular figure at the Swansea.com Stadium.

He played under Martin on loan at MK Dons in League One last season and has since reunited with him.

Laird was given the green light to leave Manchester United again in the last transfer window and is enjoying his first taste of Championship football.

The England youth international has made 11 appearances in all competitions since making the move to Swansea and has adapted well to life in a new league.

Here is how their fans reacted on Twitter yesterday to his performance against Cardiff-

@EthanLaird you were class yesterday. Gave your all on the pitch. Thank you, thank you, thank you. — Me (@dybie_jack) October 18, 2021

Flynn Downes and Ethan Laird. Unreal. That is all. — Normans 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@corynormaaan) October 17, 2021

Ethan laird is like a rolls royce going forward — Tim dave (@Timdave14) October 17, 2021

@EthanLaird Love your commitment for the Swansea badge and geeing us up on the East Bank. .. You're one of our own Ethan and it will be a sad day when your time is up with the Swans👌🏐 — Screeching Jack 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 ⚽🥊 (@Screech19676719) October 17, 2021

Ethan laird appreciation tweet 👏 — Charlie (@superchar1ie) October 17, 2021

Terrified them every time he ran at them 😎🤍🖤 — Phil YaBoots (@PhilMar50891165) October 17, 2021

the goat — carwyn 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@scfccarwyn) October 17, 2021

Ethan Laird for his age is unbelievable, next year he’ll be challenging Wan Bissaka and Dalot.. pic.twitter.com/sRcgBaefEg — dylan 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@Dylan_SCFC) October 17, 2021