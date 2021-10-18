Wigan Athletic breezed past their rivals Bolton Wanderers this past weekend.

Wigan Athletic saw off the Trotters 4-0 and sent their 4,000 travelling fans back home very happy.

The Latics have a hectic schedule ahead now and will be eager to maintain their impressive run of form.

Here is a look at the week ahead for Leam Richardson’s side-

Read: Wigan Athletic fans react to Bolton Wanderers win

More of the same needed

Wigan are in great form at the moment and are currently 3rd in the league table.

They have won eight, drawn two and lost two of their opening 12 games of the season and are only a point off the top of the league.

The ‘Tics had a busy past transfer window but their new signings have all gelled together quickly.

Injury updates

Jamie Jones returned to the bench against Bolton and is back in the squad after a hand injury he suffered against Wolves Under-21s in the Papa John’s Trophy a couple of months ago.

Young midfielder Thelo Aasgaard is recovering from his knee injury and is still on the sidelines.

Read: Wigan Athletic fans sell out AFC Wimbledon away allocation

MK Dons, AFC Wimbledon clashes

Wigan are back in action tomorrow against MK Dons at the DW Stadium and that will be another test for Richardson’s side.

The Dons have proven they are no pushovers under Ryan Manning and like to keep possession.

A trip to AFC Wimbledon then follows on this Saturday and Wigan have sold out their away allocation for that one.