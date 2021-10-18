Charlton Athletic suffered another blow this past weekend after losing 2-1 to Lincoln City.

Charlton Athletic have another big week ahead of them now as they look to bounce back from their defeat to the Imps.

The Addicks are currently 22nd in the League One table and are two points from safety.

Here is a look at the week ahead for the London club-

Pressure building on Adkins

Charlton have won just two games from 12 so far this season and the pressure is mounting on their boss Nigel Adkins.

He needs to start picking up some wins quick or Thomas Sandgaard will have a big decision to make on his future at the Valley.

Injury updates

As per the club’s official website, Jake Forster-Caskey is back on the grass as he recovers from his ACL injury whilst Ryan Inniss is making good progress.

Getting those two back on the pitch as soon as possible will boost Charlton’s chances of rising back up the league table.

Accrington and Sunderland clashes

Adkins’ side are back in action tomorrow night at home to Accrington Stanley and are in desperate need of three points.

They lost to the North West side 2-0 in this fixture last season with Colby Bishop scoring twice.

Charlton then face Sunderland this weekend in what will be a very difficult game at the Stadium of Light. The Black Cats are looking strong right now and are a single point off the top of the league.