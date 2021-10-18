Bournemouth have snapped up Robbie Brady following his release from Burnley at the end of last season.

Brady, 29, joins Bournemouth on a contract until the end of the season, with the Cherries having the option of extending his deal at the club.

The Republic of Ireland man was last at Burnley where he spent four-and-a-half seasons before being released at the end of his contract earlier this year.

Brady, who has been capped 57 times by his country, featured 88 times in all competitions for Burnley following his £13million move from Norwich City in January 2017.

He began his career with Manchester United but would leave for Hull City in 2012 having made just one first-team appearance for the Red Devils.

The midfielder established himself as one of the most dynamic left-sided players in the Football League with Hull City, helping them to promotion in 2013 before joining Norwich City in 2015.