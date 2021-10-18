Rob Dickie has arguably been QPR’s Player of the Season so far, but what could the January transfer window hold for the towering centre-back?

Dickie, 25, is in his second season at QPR. The Englishman joined from Oxford United ahead of last season but this time round, he’s really established himself as one of the best central defenders in the league.

He started the season in blistering form, scoring four goals in four successive matches in all competitions – some of them were goals of a real high-calibre too.

His goal-scoring form has since died down. But he remains a prominent player in Mark Warburton’s QPR side, and January could be a nervy time for the club.

Who’s been linked with Dickie this season?

At the start of the summer, Newcastle United were being linked with Dickie. Towards the end of the summer, after Dickie’s flying start to the season, Football Insider linked both Wolves and Leeds United with the QPR man.

The same report from Football Insider said that QPR were ‘reluctant’ to lose Dickie but that they were ‘braced’ for incoming bids in the final days of the summer transfer window.

What’s Dickie’s market value?

There’s been no reports of how much QPR might command for Dickie. QPR though supposedly paid around £2million for Dickie and currently, his transfer value on Transfermarkt stands at £2.25million.

When is Dickie contracted to QPR until?

Dickie signed a four-year deal with QPR last summer, keeping him at the club until 2024.