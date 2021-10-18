Former Wolves favourite Bakary Sako was reportedly set to join an unnamed Championship side this month, but Alan Nixon now reports that the club in question ‘can’t afford it at this point’.

Sako, 33, is a free agent following his release from Paphos last year.

The Malian winger began his career in France with St Etienne but is best know for his spells in England, with Wolves, Crystal Palace and West Brom.

It was with Wolves where he made his name though – in three seasons at the club, Sako scored 38 goals in 124 appearances in all competitions, including 12 in the 2013/14 League One campaign when he helped his side win promotion into the Championship.

Last week, Nixon reported in The Sun on Sunday (10.10.21) that Sako was poised to join an unnamed Championship side. Now though, Nixon has taken to Twitter to reveal that the club who were set to sign Sako can no longer afford the deal, saying:

Club involved can’t afford it at this point … https://t.co/CWDCXEvrCf — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) October 17, 2021

There’s been no indication who the Championship club in question is. All we have to work off is Nixon’s revelation that the club who were poised to sign Sako can no longer afford the deal, which could suggest a team who are possibly working under some transfer restrictions – of which there are a handful in the Championship.

Sako though remains a free agent and at 33-years-old he may be wondering whether he’ll ever get to grace the English game again.