Wallace has been suffering with a hamstring injury this season whilst Field was ruled out in the summer with a knee injury.

But speaking to West London Sport, Warburton has revealed that both are closing in on a return to the side, saying:

“They are both probably two to three weeks away. Lee is probably a little bit sooner, which is good because Sam (McCallum) could only play an hour at Fulham.

“Sam Field will play some B-team games in the next 10 days to get some minutes under his belt and they will both be two very welcome additions.”

Wallace, 33, became a fan favourite last time round. Now in his third season at QPR, he was something of a scapegoat during his first season but with some improved performances last time round, R’s fans warmed to the Scot and his return will be a much-welcomed one as it’ll give Warburton some depth at left-back.

Field, 23, is another who garnered a lot of fans last time round. He was on loan from West Brom but has since returned on a permanent basis, and following a questionable midfield performance from QPR at the weekend, Field’s return to the side is another that will give Warburton some depth ahead of the Christmas fixture congestion.

Midfield mayhem

Dom Ball and Stefan Johansen came under some scrutiny during the weekend defeat at Fulham. But Warburton has Field returning and Luke Amos back at his disposal now too, with Stephen Duke-McKenna also working his way into starting contention.

“Luke Amos is knocking on the door as is Andre Dozzell – and Stephen Duke-McKenna has done well in training and in the B team this week,” Warburton said.

“Andre wasn’t even in the squad on Saturday, but you want and need that competition, especially with the number of games we have coming up.

“It’s about using the squad we have and rotating them appropriately.”

Fulham beat QPR 4-1 on Saturday afternoon. The R’s were overrun in all departments of the pitch but particularly in the middle – Ball and Johansen proved too lightweight and immobile, and so Warburton may well want to utilise some new options in that area in the run up to New Year.

Someone like Field could definitely give QPR some steel in the middle of the park and potentially Amos too.

Up next for the R’s is the visit of Blackburn Rovers on Tuesday evening.